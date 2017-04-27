Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) – Analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Public Limited Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Cathcart now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.19. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Prudential Public Limited Company’s FY2018 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

PUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public Limited Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Prudential Public Limited Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public Limited Company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Public Limited Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2017 EPS Estimates for Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) Boosted by Jefferies Group” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-prudential-public-limited-company-puk-boosted-by-jefferies-group.html.

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) traded up 1.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 237,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Prudential Public Limited Company’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 8.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prudential Public Limited Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Public Limited Company Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Limited Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public Limited Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.