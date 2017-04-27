Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Capital One Financial Corp. lifted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.76.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Cimarex Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 92.69%. The firm had revenue of $382.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.03 million. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-cimarex-energy-co-xec-boosted-by-capital-one-financial-corp.html.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC raised Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank set a $164.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, KLR Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) traded down 3.31% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,851 shares. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $102.91 and a 52-week high of $146.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.04. The stock’s market cap is $10.78 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $115,441.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $318,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,639. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.