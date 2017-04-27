FY2017 EPS Estimates for BankUnited Increased by Analyst (BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners raised their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a report released on Tuesday. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. FIG Partners also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2018 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC set a $42.00 price target on shares of BankUnited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) traded down 1.08% during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,127 shares. BankUnited has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business earned $258.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other BankUnited news, Chairman John Adam Kanas sold 2,226,258 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $83,751,825.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,495,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,487,091.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 11,200 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $454,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,240,217 shares of company stock valued at $84,316,474 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

