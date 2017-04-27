Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Magee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tractor Supply Company’s FY2018 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FY2017 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Company Lowered by Analyst (TSCO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/fy2017-earnings-estimate-for-tractor-supply-company-issued-by-suntrust-banks-tsco-updated.html.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 65.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.