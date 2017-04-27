Fusionex International PLC’s (FXI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Fusionex International PLC (LON:FXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 328 ($4.19) price target on shares of Fusionex International PLC in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Fusionex International PLC (LON:FXI) remained flat at GBX 134.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,604 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.39. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 63.62 million. Fusionex International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 111.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 210.93.

Fusionex International PLC Company Profile

Fusionex International Plc is an information technology software company specializing in Analytics, Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company operates through two business segments: Products and Services. Its products include Analytics, Mobility, Loyalty, Cloud and Core Systems. Its products and solutions include Corporate Performance Management, Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Intelligent Capturing System, Core Banking System, Enterprise Insurance System, Loan Management System, Document Management System, Loyalty Management System, Self Service Kiosk System, Aviation Management System, Geographical Information System, e-Commerce/Internet Booking Engine and Property Management System.

