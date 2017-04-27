Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) PT Raised to $4.20

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.30 to $4.20 in a research note released on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Frontier Communications Corp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.09 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Frontier Communications Corp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Corp from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Corp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Frontier Communications Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) opened at 1.92 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Corp has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.25 billion.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Frontier Communications Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.88%. Frontier Communications Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 2,658.4% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 522,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 503,164 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 301,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,071,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Corp Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

