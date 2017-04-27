Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Freshpet reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company earned $34.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, CEO William B. Cyr bought 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $197,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Freshpet by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Freshpet by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) remained flat at $11.10 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 38,213 shares. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The stock’s market cap is $352.98 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/freshpet-inc-frpt-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-10-per-share-updated.html.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company offers products consisting of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.