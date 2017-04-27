Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 202.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 125.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.74. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $127.64. Celgene also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,233 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 604 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $159.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

In other news, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $497,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $1,737,706.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,087.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

