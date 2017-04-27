Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) opened at 22.10 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $305.49 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FC shares. Barrington Research lowered Franklin Covey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $31,592.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,668.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,065 shares of company stock valued at $153,807. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group.

