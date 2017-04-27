Foundry Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of West Marine, Inc. (WMAR)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in West Marine, Inc. (NASDAQ:WMAR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.73% of West Marine worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in West Marine by 85.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of West Marine by 33.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Marine by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Marine by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Marine, Inc. (NASDAQ:WMAR) opened at 10.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.26 million, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. West Marine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

West Marine (NASDAQ:WMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.88 million. West Marine had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Marine, Inc. will post $0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMAR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of West Marine in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Forward View reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of West Marine in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About West Marine

West Marine, Inc is a waterlife outfitter for cruisers, sailors, anglers and paddlesports enthusiasts. The Company offers a selection of core boating and water recreation products, primarily serving the needs of boat owners and professionals providing services to them. It services its customers through physical stores and two e-commerce Websites.

