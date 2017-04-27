Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) opened at 61.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Farley sold 31,200 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,851,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Farley sold 22,120 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $1,283,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,849.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,887. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

