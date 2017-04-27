Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) Position Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,475 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Stein Mart worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Stein Mart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,031,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stein Mart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 64,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stein Mart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Stein Mart by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Stein Mart by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 272,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) opened at 2.50 on Thursday. Stein Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 million, a PE ratio of 312.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company earned $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. Stein Mart had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stein Mart, Inc. will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Stein Mart’s payout ratio is 125.01%.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc is a national retailer offering the fashion merchandise, service and presentation of a department or specialty store. The Company offers apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes and home fashions. The Company’s target customers are women over 45 years old. The Company operates approximately 280 stores in over 30 states and an Internet store.

