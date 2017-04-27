Digirad Co. (DRAD) Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Digirad worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRAD. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Digirad by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,173,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Digirad by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digirad during the fourth quarter valued at $4,240,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digirad by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in Digirad by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 297,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 159,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) opened at 5.20 on Thursday. Digirad Co. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. Digirad had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.83%. Analysts anticipate that Digirad Co. will post $0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRAD shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 price objective on shares of Digirad in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Digirad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions. The Company’s segments include Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging and Medical Device Sales and Services. Through Diagnostic Services, the Company offers an imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

