Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.881 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor Corp worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) opened at 60.55 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.93 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.08 million. Deckers Outdoor Corp had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. Deckers Outdoor Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor Corp from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor Corp from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Deckers Outdoor Corp Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

