Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the last three months, Fortune Brands' shares looks overvalued compared with the Zacks categorized Protection Safety Equipment & Services industry. Also, we believe that the company's exposure to risks arising from international operations, stiff competition and uncertain economic conditions might adversely impact its financial in the quarters ahead. Also, it is highly levered, with roughly $1.4 billion of long-term debt outstanding at the end of 2016. A rise in the debt level, if unchecked, will increase the company's financial obligations and hence hurt profitability.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBHS. Barclays PLC started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Longbow Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nomura started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Instinet reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) traded down 2.84% on Monday, hitting $63.74. 2,413,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

