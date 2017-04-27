Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Fortress Investment Group (FIG) Share Price

News coverage about Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortress Investment Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 61 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 154,337 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Fortress Investment Group has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $438.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Fortress Investment Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 42.59%. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Investment Group will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIG shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Investment Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Fortress Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm. The Company operates through segments, including private equity funds, permanent capital vehicles, credit hedge funds, credit PE funds, liquid hedge funds and Logan Circle. Its business is to sponsor the formation of, and provide investment management services for, various investment funds, permanent capital vehicles and related managed accounts (the Fortress Funds).

