Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Fortinet reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm earned $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.59 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 69,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $2,290,499.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,484,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,961,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,862 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded up 0.13% on Monday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,817 shares. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

