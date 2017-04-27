TheStreet Upgrades Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) opened at 14.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $586.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.83. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Forestar Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,123,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,243,000 after buying an additional 170,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 149.3% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 74,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential and mixed-use real estate development company. The Company operates through three segments. The Real Estate segment secures entitlements and develops infrastructure on its lands, for single-family residential and mixed-use communities. The Mineral resources segment is focused on its owned oil and gas mineral interests through promoting exploration, development and production activities.

