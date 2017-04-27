Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $18.702 Million Position in Ford Motor Company (F)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor Company were worth $18,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 11.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.02. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $14.22. Ford Motor Company also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,803 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average daily volume of 1,764 call options.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. Ford Motor Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $12.00 target price on Ford Motor Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC raised Ford Motor Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other Ford Motor Company news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 171,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,992.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. Schoch sold 50,098 shares of Ford Motor Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $629,230.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

