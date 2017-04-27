Foot Locker’s (FL) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated their positive rating on shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in a report issued on Friday morning. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a $86.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. FBR & Co set a $76.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.96.

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. 445,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post $5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,937,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,207,713.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paulette Alviti sold 8,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,090 over the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,645,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,260,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,505,000. Mik Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,280,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,940,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.

