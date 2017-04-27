Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Share Price

News coverage about FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) has trended positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 60 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) traded up 1.81% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.64. 457,807 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company earned $339 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 27,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,505.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,058.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 17,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $669,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

