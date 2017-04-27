Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.06% of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP increased its position in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 17,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 18,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 38.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO by 59.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 30,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) traded down 3.70% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 4,170,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

