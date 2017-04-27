David Adam Kowalski Sells 11,744 Shares of Flow International Corp (FLOW) Stock

Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) insider David Adam Kowalski sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $422,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) opened at 36.64 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion. Flow International Corp has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business earned $495.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flow International Corp will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flow International Corp to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flow International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flow International Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flow International Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flow International Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flow International Corp stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Flow International Corp as of its most recent SEC filing.

