Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) traded down 1.35% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.86. 102,453 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.10. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company earned $183 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 18.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 75,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/flagstar-bancorp-inc-fbc-receives-28-38-average-price-target-from-analysts-updated.html.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.