First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.35

Press coverage about First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) opened at 19.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

The business also recently declared a may 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in securities of companies engaged in the energy infrastructure sector, including publicly-traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships, MLP affiliates, yield corporations (YieldCos), pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets, such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas and power generation industries.

