Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Increases By 0.4%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,643,471 shares, a growth of 0.4% from the February 28th total of 18,560,585 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,101,888 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded up 1.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,508,526 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The company’s market cap is $3.06 billion. First Solar has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $480.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.76 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.58%. First Solar’s revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 8,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $286,095.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $29,466.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $370,257 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,812 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.18 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

