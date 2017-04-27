First Republic Bank (FRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.14 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) opened at 93.62 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,797,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,229,000 after buying an additional 1,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,694,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,739,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,676,000 after buying an additional 929,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,046,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,961,000 after buying an additional 651,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $40,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

