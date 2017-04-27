97,374 Shares in Baxter International Inc (BAX) Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) opened at 55.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $55.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $213,186.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $867,470. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

