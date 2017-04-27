Biogen Inc (BIIB) Position Reduced by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 279.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.88. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $223.02 and a 52 week high of $333.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post $20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $369.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.17 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $314.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.20.

In related news, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.55, for a total transaction of $2,883,721.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,036,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alfred Sandrock sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $542,952.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

