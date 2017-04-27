First National Bank of Omaha Continues to Hold Stake in Centene Corp (CNC)

First National Bank of Omaha held its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Centene Corp were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 1,479.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Train Babcock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. TMD & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Corp during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) opened at 72.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Centene Corp had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business earned $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Centene Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Centene Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Centene Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centene Corp in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Centene Corp from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

In other Centene Corp news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $137,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $420,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $904,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene Corp

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

