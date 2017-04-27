First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.38

Press coverage about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Internet Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of research firms have commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) opened at 30.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of -0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

WARNING: “First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.38” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/first-internet-bancorp-inbk-given-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-38-updated.html.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.