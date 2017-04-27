First Industrial Realty Trust’s (FR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 195,846 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.31 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 37.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $477,623.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 995,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,709,597.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $2,540,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 178.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,110,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,334,000 after buying an additional 109,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

