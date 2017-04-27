Oppenheimer Holdings Comments on First Data Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (FDC)

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Data Corp in a research note issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst G. Greene now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for First Data Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Data Corp had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

FDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded First Data Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Data Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Data Corp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vetr lowered First Data Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) traded up 0.51% during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,173 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. First Data Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Data Corp by 32.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Data Corp by 498.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Data Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of First Data Corp by 153.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,446,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 876,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Data Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,699,000. Institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Data Corp

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

