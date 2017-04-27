First Community (FCCO) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.22

Press coverage about First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Community earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) opened at 21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. First Community has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $23.55.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business earned $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Community will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Community (FCCO) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.22” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/first-community-fcco-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-22-updated.html.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and retail banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Newberry Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding areas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.