First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.44

Headlines about First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Citizens BancShares earned a news impact score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) opened at 359.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.58. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $229.51 and a 52 week high of $384.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $368.62 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post $10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc (BancShares) is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (FCB). As of December 31, 2016, BancShares operated in 21 states providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses and professionals. FCB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services.

