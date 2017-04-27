Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,464 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,190,770 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft also was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 70,343 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 158% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,288 call options.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-acquires-24464-shares-of-microsoft-co-msft-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Pacific Crest set a $70.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $490,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $696,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.