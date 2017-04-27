Finning International Inc. (FTT) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a note issued to investors on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s FY2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC raised Finning International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.14.

Shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) traded down 0.47% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 108,490 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. Finning International has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 67.53.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc is engaged in the selling, servicing and renting of heavy equipment, engines, and related products in various markets worldwide. Its segments include its Canadian operations, which include British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut; South American operations, which include Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, and Uruguay, the United Kingdom and Ireland operations, which include England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

