Finish Line Inc (FINL) Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Finish Line worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINL. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Finish Line by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,924,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after buying an additional 185,777 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Finish Line by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,926,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 349,426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Finish Line by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,766,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Finish Line by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,224,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Finish Line by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,185,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after buying an additional 650,700 shares in the last quarter.

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at 15.85 on Thursday. Finish Line Inc has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. The company’s market capitalization is $646.52 million.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $557.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Finish Line Inc will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FINL shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $19.00 price objective on Finish Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

In related news, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 7,525 shares of Finish Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $170,892.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,386.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa A. Greenwell sold 4,077 shares of Finish Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $88,348.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,049.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,402 shares of company stock worth $272,817 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

