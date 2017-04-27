Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rafferty Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) opened at 24.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,759.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

