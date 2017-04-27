Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Sunday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.68.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) opened at 83.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $84.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Now Covered by Guggenheim” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-now-covered-by-analysts-at-guggenheim-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 305,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $25,038,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,920.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 550 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $44,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,348.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,398 shares of company stock worth $51,730,186. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 225,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.