Penn National Gaming’s (PENN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at FBR & Co

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by FBR & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. FBR & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,717 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/fbr-co-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-penn-national-gaming-inc-penn-updated.html.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $47,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,329.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 121.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.