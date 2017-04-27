FBR & Co Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) – FBR & Co boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst B. Ramsey now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Zions Bancorp’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $621 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on Zions Bancorp to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, FIG Partners reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) traded down 1.87% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,782 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. Zions Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $169,000. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James R. Abbott sold 6,953 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $313,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley Thomas Williams sold 26,127 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,098,640.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,590.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,509 shares of company stock worth $2,101,912. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

