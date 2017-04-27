Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact 22nd Century Group (XXII) Share Price

Press coverage about 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) has been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 22nd Century Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) opened at 1.41 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $127.88 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XXII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

