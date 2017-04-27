Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp (SBY) Stock Price

Media coverage about Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp (NYSE:SBY) has trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 74 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp (NYSE:SBY) opened at 21.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company’s market cap is $762.27 million. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp (NYSE:SBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp’s payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp Company Profile

Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, renovation, leasing and management of single-family properties in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had owned 9,044 single-family properties in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.

