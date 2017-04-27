Favorable News Coverage Likely to Affect PTC (PTC) Stock Price

Media headlines about PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PTC earned a news impact score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their target price on PTC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on PTC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) remained flat at $53.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 221,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.23 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. PTC has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million. PTC had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $27,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $1,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,907,568.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,228 shares of company stock worth $1,585,548 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

