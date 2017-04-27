Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Brightcove (BCOV) Share Price

Media coverage about Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) has been trending positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brightcove earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 53 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) opened at 8.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The company’s market capitalization is $299.73 million. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.80.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm earned $38.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brightcove will post $0.10 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc is a global provider of cloud-based services for video. The Company’s products and services include Brightcove Video Cloud (Video Cloud), Brightcove Zencoder (Zencoder), Brightcove Once (Once), Brightcove Perform (Perform), Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (Video Marketing Suite), Brightcove Lift (Lift), Brightcove OTT Flow (OTT Flow) and Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite (Enterprise Video Suite), among others.

