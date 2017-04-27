Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP) Stock Price

Headlines about Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) have been trending positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ashford Hospitality Prime earned a news impact score of 0.33 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 58 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) opened at 11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Ashford Hospitality Prime has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ashford Hospitality Prime had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm earned $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Prime will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Prime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Ashford Hospitality Prime’s dividend payout ratio is 165.52%.

AHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Prime from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ashford Hospitality Prime from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime in a research note on Friday, April 7th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-effect-ashford-hospitality-prime-ahp-stock-price-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,915.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis B. Mcwilliams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashford Hospitality Prime

Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc invests in high revenue per available room (RevPAR), luxury hotels and resorts. The Company conducts its business and owns all of its assets through its operating partnership, Ashford Hospitality Prime Limited Partnership (Ashford Prime OP). The Company operates in the direct hotel investment segment of the hotel lodging industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.