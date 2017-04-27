Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ruth's Hospitality Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) opened at 20.15 on Thursday. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $615.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth's Hospitality Group will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments. As of December 25, 2016, the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment included 68 Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and one Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurant, and the franchise operations segment included 81 franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants.

