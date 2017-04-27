Fastenal Company (FAST) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal Company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Avondale Partners raised shares of Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fastenal Company from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 45.81 on Thursday. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Fastenal Company had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fastenal Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.99%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $501,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,993,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,456,000 after buying an additional 657,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,471,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,165,000 after buying an additional 122,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,920,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,577,000 after buying an additional 198,533 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,078,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,619,000 after buying an additional 231,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,766,000 after buying an additional 681,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

