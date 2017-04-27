Fastenal Company Sees Unusually High Options Volume (FAST)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,110 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the average daily volume of 404 put options.
Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 45.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.74.
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fastenal Company had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. Fastenal Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fastenal Company’s payout ratio is 73.99%.
In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $501,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal Company by 73.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal Company during the third quarter worth $3,172,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Fastenal Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 348,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Fastenal Company from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Avondale Partners upgraded Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on Fastenal Company from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.
About Fastenal Company
Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.
